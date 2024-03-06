LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-1 | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | avanti l’azzurra nel primo set

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-1, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: avanti l’azzurra nel primo set (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 30-30 Colpisce la riga con il dritto in difesa la britannica, poi raccoglie il forzato di dritto di Giorgi. 15-30 Super risposta di rovescio, in mezzo, poi il rovescio vincente dal centro! 15-15 Sotto la rete il rovescio di Boulter, che sul ritmo paga dalla parte sinistra. 15-0 Risposta lunga, subito in cerca del vincente, di dritto di Camila. 2-1 Doppio fallo (1°), tutto da rifare. 40-A Strappa di dritto la giocatrice italiana e concede subito una palla del contro break. 40-40 Brutto rovescio in rete dopo il servizio di Giorgi, 40-30 Super prima, dritto diagonale e smash a chiudere! 30-30 Gran ritmo in questo punto, sbaglia per prima l’azzurra con il ...
