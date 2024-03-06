LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-0 | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | buon inizio | con break | dell’azzurra!

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-0, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: buon inizio, con break, dell’azzurra! (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 2-0 Gran risposta, dritto lungolinea vincente per il 1° break del match! 15-40 Doppio fallo (1°). 15-30 Lungo il dritto difensivo di Boulter, che quando arriva in spostamento fa tanta fatica. 15-15 Stecca la risposta di dritto l’azzurra. 0-15 Ottima risposta aggressiva di rovescio. 1-0 Non tiene in campo il rovescio in contenimento la britannica. 40-15 Risposta vincente di rovescio di Bouletr. 40-0 Ace (1°)! 30-0 Altra prima, dritto vincente successivo. 15-0 Servizio e dritto Giorgi! Camila Giorgi al servizio. 22:10 Solo adesso cominciano i 5? di palleggio di riscaldamento. 22:07 Ovazione per le due, spalti pieni sul campo 3 di Indian ...
LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l'azzurra cerca una difficile risalita

    22:07 Ovazione per le due, spalti pieni sul campo 3 di Indian Wells. 22:05 ...

    22:00 Ci siamo! A breve giocatrici in campo. 21:55 Nella giornata di oggi ...

    21:51 Fresca vincitrice del torneo WTA 250 di San Diego (California), non lontano dall'Indian Wells tennis garden, ...

