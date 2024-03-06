Improve Operations and Service Delivery with Appian Case Management Studio

Improve Operations

Improve Operations and Service Delivery with Appian Case Management Studio (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) AI-powered Case Management empowers organisations to easily orchestrate workflows, drive efficiency, and ensure compliance across their Operations LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced immediate availability of Appian Case Management Studio, an AI-powered modular Case Management designer with which users can quickly configure Case Management applications for their business Operations. Case Management Studio helps line of business teams connect Case data, systems, and teams to optimise common Case Management workflows, ...
