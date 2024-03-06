Twilight: il reboot di Lionsgate sarà una serie animata
Il vociferato reboot della saga con Kristen Stewart e Robert Pattinson sarà in realtà una serie d'animazione Nel corso della conferenza Morgan Stanley ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Twilight set for animated reboot: The upcoming animated adaptation will draw from Stephanie Meyer’s acclaimed book series. The Twilight saga, comprising movies starring Robert Pattinson as a vampire and Kristen Stewart as his love ...dailystar.lb
Il reboot di Twilight sarà una serie animata: Lionsgate ha rivelato che il tanto vociferato reboot della saga di Twilight prenderà la forma di una serie animata.tuttotek
Twilight reboot to be an animated TV series: The iconic Twilight franchise, which captivated audiences over 15 years ago with its five-part series, is making a return to television, this time as an animated series.filmfare