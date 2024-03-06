Il reboot di Twilight sarà una serie animata?

reboot Twilight

Il reboot di Twilight sarà una serie animata? (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Sembra che il tanto vociferato reboot della saga di Twilight prenderà la forma di una serie animata Lionsgate durante la conferenza Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ha confermato che il tanto chiacchierato reboot di Twilight sarà realizzato sotto forma di una seria d’animazione. Già dalla scorsa primavera era stata diffusa la notizia riguardo una serie televisiva di Twilight. In molti pensavano si trattasse di una serie in live-action. Tuttavia, le ultime notizie sul progetto rivelano che la serie in questione era sempre pensata come un progetto d’animazione. Ovviamente non si sa ancora che stile animato sarà adottato per la serie ...
Twilight: il reboot di Lionsgate sarà una serie animata

