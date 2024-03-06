Il Master of Wine Andrea Lonardi lascia Angelini Wines & Estates

Il Master of Wine Andrea Lonardi lascia Angelini Wines & Estates (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Dopo più di undici anni Andrea Lonardi, recentemente entrato nel novero dei Master of Wine, lascia la cantina veronese Bertani del gruppo Angeline Wine&;Estates in cui rivestiva il ruolo di chief operating officer. La conferma è stata data al Gambero Rosso dallo stesso Lonardi che, però, non ha voluto rilasciarci altre dichiarazioni sui suoi progetti futuri. Da Bertani ci dicono che comunque non ci sono stati strappi e che il passaggio delle consegne avverrà all’insegna dei buoni rapporti. Undici anni di importanti obiettivi In questi anni di intenso lavoro alla Bertani ma anche nelle altre aziende del gruppo, da Fazi Battaglia e San Sisto nelle Marche, alla Puiatti in Friuli e nelle tenute toscane di Val di Suga ...
Il Master of Wine Andrea Lonardi lascia Bertani

