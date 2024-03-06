Il Leicester di Maresca è a rischio penalizzazione | punti in meno dalla prossima stagione

Leicester Maresca

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Fonte : fanpage
Il Leicester di Maresca è a rischio penalizzazione: punti in meno dalla prossima stagione (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Il Leicester di Enzo Maresca rischia una penalizzazione in classifica. La sanzione potrebbe avvenire nella prossima stagione in caso di promozione in Premier League.
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage

Il Leicester di Maresca è a rischio penalizzazione: punti in meno dalla prossima stagione

  • Leicester Maresca

    Enzo Maresca, allenatore del Leicester, ha parlato in conferenza stampa dell’affare saltato con l’Inter per Stefano Sensi Enzo Maresca, allenatore del ... (calcionews24)

  • Leicester Maresca

    L’allenatore del Leicester Maresca ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia della sfida di campionato contro il Coventry: “Conosco molto bene Sensi ed è ... (sportface)

  • Leicester Maresca

    Enzo Maresca, attuale allenatore del Leicester, è sulla strada del riscatto. Dopo la fallimentare stagione con il Parma, Maresca si sta redimendo con una ... (ilnapolista)

Altre Notizie

Club seriously considering buying Leicester City player – Impressed with ability, effort and attitude: Since the turn of the new year, the future if Victor Kristiansen, contracted to Leicester City but currently on loan at Bologna, has been of great interest to the Italian media. This is because he has ...sportwitness.co.uk

Enzo Maresca delights at Wilfred Ndidi's Leicester return: Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca was delighted to welcome Wilfred Ndidi back into his side for the victory over Sunderland on Tuesday.msn

Why Leicester City struggled at Sunderland as Wilfred Ndidi forced into 'sacrifice': Leicester City had just one shot in the whole of the second half at the Stadium of Light as they dropped deep to leave themselves clinging on to the three points ...leicestermercury.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Leicester Maresca
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.