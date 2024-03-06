Il fashion month delle mutande | nonostante Giorgio Armani

Il fashion month delle mutande, nonostante Giorgio Armani (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Dopo quattro settimane estenuanti, è calato il sipario sul fashion month. New York, Londra, Milano e Parigi: le città più fashion hanno ospitato il gotha della moda. Erano tutti accalcati in prima fila, per assistere agli show delle collezioni autunno-inverno 2024/2025. Tra tante nuove proposte, eventi esclusivi e outfit da capogiro, questo mese delle sfilate passa alla storia per… le mutande.  La polemica di Giorgio Armani  Bianca CensoriLa polemica è arrivata, forte e chiara, durante la Milano fashion Week. Nel corso di un’intervista al Corriere della Sera Giorgio Armani ha dichiarato: “Continuiamo ad accettare tutti, ma io non ci sto. Io sono stufo di vedere una matta che gira in ...
