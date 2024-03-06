How to Have Sex di Molly Manning Walker in streaming su MUBI dal 5 aprile

How to Have Sex di Molly Manning Walker in streaming su MUBI dal 5 aprile (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Vincitore del premio Un Certain Regard al Festival di Cannes 2023 e di tre British Independent Film Award, How to Have Sex sarà in streaming in esclusiva su MUBI dal 5 aprile. MUBI annuncia l'arrivo in streaming in esclusiva a partire dal 5 aprile di How to Have Sex, rappresentazione autentica e vitale delle sofferenze e delle estasi dell'amicizia femminile diretta da Molly Manning Walke. Tre adolescenti inglesi vanno in vacanza a Creta per abbandonarsi a un divertimento senza limiti, tra alcool, locali notturni e nuove amicizie. In quella che dovrebbe essere la più bella estate della loro vita scopriranno che sesso, consenso e consapevolezza di sé seguono percorsi più complessi di quanto immaginavano. Come svela la ...
