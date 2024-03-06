House of the Dragon | annunciato il mese di uscita della seconda stagione

House the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a 2anews©

Fonte : 2anews
House of the Dragon, annunciato il mese di uscita della seconda stagione (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon sta per arrivare sul piccolo schermo con otto nuovi episodi che mostreranno la Danza dei Draghi.  La Danza dei Draghi sta per avere inizio. Dopo il rilascio del teaser trailer che ha mostrato alcune immagini inedite di ciò che accadrà nella seconda stagione, ora è stato rivelato
Leggi tutta la notizia su 2anews

La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon arriverà a giugno

  • House the

    La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon ha una data d’uscita: lo spinoff di Game of Thrones debutterà su HBO e su Sky Italia e Now in streaming il prossimo ... (screenworld)

  • House the

    La serie fantasy, prequel de Il Trono di Spade, tornerà in tv (in Italia su Sky e NOW) con otto nuovi episodi. (comingsoon)

  • House the

    Ecco quando debutterà la seconda stagione dell'acclamato spinoff de Il trono di spade le cui trame continuano a tenere in sospeso i fan. Arriva la conferma ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

Fed's Powell says rate cuts likely but not until inflation moves 'sustainably toward 2%': Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely cut interest rates this year. Officials want to see inflation moving "sustainably" to 2% ...msn

Stock futures, Treasury yields higher as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reports to House: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his semi-annual monetary policy report to the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday.yahoo

What to expect at Biden's State of the Union: President Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday is his chance to deliver a winning message to the American people and convince them he's exhilarated for another term. The big picture: The ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video House the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.