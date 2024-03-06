House of the Dragon | annunciato il mese di uscita della seconda stagione

La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon arriverà a giugno
La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon ha una data d’uscita: lo spinoff di Game of Thrones debutterà su HBO e su Sky Italia e Now in streaming il prossimo ... (screenworld)
La serie fantasy, prequel de Il Trono di Spade, tornerà in tv (in Italia su Sky e NOW) con otto nuovi episodi. (comingsoon)
Ecco quando debutterà la seconda stagione dell'acclamato spinoff de Il trono di spade le cui trame continuano a tenere in sospeso i fan. Arriva la conferma ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Fed's Powell says rate cuts likely but not until inflation moves 'sustainably toward 2%': Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely cut interest rates this year. Officials want to see inflation moving "sustainably" to 2% ...msn
Stock futures, Treasury yields higher as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reports to House: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his semi-annual monetary policy report to the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday.yahoo
What to expect at Biden's State of the Union: President Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday is his chance to deliver a winning message to the American people and convince them he's exhilarated for another term. The big picture: The ...msn