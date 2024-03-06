Hot Chip Challenge, patatine messe al bando, stop a vendita e pubblicità
Autorità Garante della concorrenza e del mercato tutela i consumatori con provvedimento contro ‘Hot Chip Challenge’ di Dave’s. Bloccata vendita L’Autorità ... (puntomagazine)
Stop alla Hot chip challenge, la sfida a mangiare la patatina più piccante al mondo. A deciderlo l’Autorità Garante della Concorrenza, la quale ha chiuso il ... (news.robadadonne)
bloccata la Hot Chip Challenge: l’Antitrust, l’Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato, ha fermato la vendita in Italia della patatina piccante e la ... (zon)
