Hot Chip Challenge | patatine messe al bando | stop a vendita e pubblicità

Hot Chip

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilgiornale©

Fonte : ilgiornale
Hot Chip Challenge, patatine messe al bando, stop a vendita e pubblicità (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) La decisione dell'Antitrust arriva dopo la conclusione del procedimento avviato nei confronti della Dave's, la società che distribuisce il prodotto sul mercato
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornale

Hot Chip Challenge, patatine messe al bando, stop a vendita e pubblicità

  • Hot Chip

    Autorità Garante della concorrenza e del mercato tutela i consumatori con provvedimento contro ‘Hot Chip Challenge’ di Dave’s. Bloccata vendita L’Autorità ... (puntomagazine)

  • Hot Chip

    Stop alla Hot chip challenge, la sfida a mangiare la patatina più piccante al mondo. A deciderlo l’Autorità Garante della Concorrenza, la quale ha chiuso il ... (news.robadadonne)

  • Hot Chip

    bloccata la Hot Chip Challenge: l’Antitrust, l’Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato, ha fermato la vendita in Italia della patatina piccante e la ... (zon)

Altre Notizie

Headline acts announced for Brighten The Corners Festival: Brighten The Corners festival has announced headline acts for the upcoming multi-venue Ipswich music festival.eadt.co.uk

What is a GPU An expert explains the Chips powering the AI boom, and why they’re worth trillions: As the world rushes to make use of AI technologies, one piece of high-tech hardware has become a surprisingly hot commodity: the ...stuff.co.za

Plans for former Peterborough fish and Chip shop to be converted into housing refused: Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Hot Chip
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.