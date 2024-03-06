Godzilla vs Kong – Streaming

Godzilla vs Kong: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film
Mothra e Shimo sono le creature mostruose svelate nelle immagini leaked dell'atteso Godzilla e Kong - Il nuovo impero, nei cinema italiani dal 28 marzo. Il web ... (movieplayer)
Rivelato il nuovo, spettacolare trailer ufficiale del sequel diretto da Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong – Il nuovo Impero: il film sarà nei cinema italiani ... (tuttotek)
Il nuovo spettacolare trailer del monster movie nasconde più di un segreto Warner Bros. ha diffuso in streaming un nuovo spettacolare trailer per il monster ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Director Adam Wingard Sings Praises Of Takashi Yamazaki And New Clip Of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Surfaces: Adam Wingard loves Godzilla Minus One but says there will be a tonal difference between his and Takashi Yamazaki's films.boundingintocomics
How ‘Godzilla Minus One’ reimagined the monster and snagged an Oscar nod: The Japanese movie is the first Godzilla picture ever nominated and one of the top-grossing international films ever ...livemint
Cinema: Ecco la lista dei 5 film da vedere a marzo 2024: Questo comporta però un paio di problemi evidenti. Godzilla e Kong – Il Nuovo Impero, film diretto da Adam Wingard, è il sequel di Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) e introduce un altro Titano, oltre ai due ...2anews