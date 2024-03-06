Gaza | Iran | I Paesi islamici interrompano rapporti diplomatici e commerciali con Israele | sionisti criminali di guerra

Iran: guerra a Gaza, un altro test per Teheran
famiglie che riescono a malapena a fare un pasto al giorno. E anche di scarse quantità. bambini con meno di due anni fortemente deperiti, che rischiano la ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Bisogna dare atto a Giorgia Meloni di aver saputo muoversi bene sulla scena europea e internazionale, accreditandosi come leader affidabile e responsabile. ... (nicolaporro)
Il governo israeliano torna a gettare acqua gelata sulle prove d’intesa in corso al Cairo per una tregua duratura nella guerra con Hamas. «Non ci sarà nessun ... (open.online)
Israel-Hamas war: Gaza ceasefire talks end without results: Ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and mediators concluded on Tuesday in Cairo without a breakthrough, raising concerns as the deadline to cease fighting before the start of Ramadan approaches.timesofindia.indiatimes
Gaza truce talks enter fourth day after US urges speedy deal: International mediators were set for a fourth day of talks with Hamas in Cairo on Wednesday after US President Joe Biden called on the militant group to agree a truce deal with Israel by the start of ...zawya
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas: Hamas says it has responded to the proposals given to them by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, as US President Joe Biden says the outcome of negotiations are in their hands. Follow for live updates.edition.cnn