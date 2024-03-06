Fast and Furious 8 | tutto quello che devi sapere sul film

Fast and Furious 8: tutto quello che devi sapere sul film (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Stasera, 4 marzo 2024, Italia 1 presenta “Fast and Furious 8”, l’elettrizzante film del 2017 diretto da Gary Gray. Essendo l’ottavo capitolo della famosa saga, questo film promette un’avventura da brivido ad alto numero di ottani. Con Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham e Kurt Russell, è un’avventura adrenalinica dedicata alla memoria di Paul Walker, un’amata star del franchise. Svelata la trama da cardiopalma La trama si svolge mentre Letty e Dominic abbracciano una vita pacifica dopo il recupero della memoria di Dominic. Tuttavia, la loro tranquillità viene distrutta quando Dominic è costretto ad aiutare una donna misteriosa di nome Cipher, che minaccia la sicurezza della sua famiglia. Mentre le tensioni aumentano le alleanze vengono messe alla prova e il tradimento incombe. ...
