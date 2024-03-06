“Everything I Thought it Was” | la tracklist dell’album di Justin Timberlake

“Everything I Thought it Was”, la tracklist dell’album di Justin Timberlake (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Justin Timberlake – foto di Charlotte RutherfordLa superstar mondiale Justin Timberlake torna dopo 6 anni dall’uscita del suo ultimo disco con il nuovo atteso album di inediti “Everything I Thought it Was” (RCA Records/Sony Music), in uscita il 15 marzo e già disponibile in pre-order al seguente link: Everything I Thought It Was (lnk.to). L’album sarà disponibile in digitale e nei seguenti formati: CD, 2LP nero 140 grammi, 2LP nero sfumato con effetto marmo 140 grammi, 2LP grigio metallizzato con inserti neri 140 grammi. tracklist: 1. Memphis 2. F**kin’ Up The Disco 3. No Angels 4. Play 5. Technicolor 6. Drown 7. Liar (ft. Fireboy DML) 8. Infinity Sex 9. Love & War 10. Sanctified (ft. Tobe Nwigwe) 11. My Favourite Drug 12. ...
