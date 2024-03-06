EU' s new rules for packaging save salad bags but sacrifice mayonnaise packets

Altre Notizie
Migrant rescue ship Humanity 1 impounded in Crotone (2): The migrant rescue ship Humanity 1 operated by SOS Humanity has been impounded in the port of Crotone for allegedly breaching new rules on search and rescue in the Central Mediterranean, the German NG ...ansa
Packaging: Council and Parliament strike a deal to make packaging more sustainable and reduce packaging waste in the EU: The new rules would reduce unnecessary packaging by setting a maximum empty space ratio of 50% in grouped, transport and e-commerce packaging, and requiring manufacturers and importers to ensure that ...consilium.europa.eu
Furious farmers paralyse Brussels in protest at EU agricultural rules: Convoys of farmers protesting against agricultural regulations and food imports occupied the EU quarter in Brussels on Monday, blocking roads and setting fires. (ANSA) ...ansa