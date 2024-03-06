Epitomee® announces the filing of a novel Weight Loss Capsule for FDA clearance (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) CAESAREA, Israel, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Epitomee® (TASE: EPIT) announced today that on February 27, 2024, it has submitted its Weight Loss Capsule for FDA clearance in the USA, reaching a significant milestone in the company's journey. The Epitomee® Capsule offers an innovative, orally administered, drug free, and clinically proven as effective and safe solution, for adults, who are looking to lose Weight. The proposed indication covers the broadest Body Mass Index (BMI) range of 25 to 40 kg/m2, even without comorbidities, when used in conjunction with diet and exercise. This submission is via the 510k regulatory pathway for medical devices. Notably, the Epitomee® Capsule has already received approval in the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
