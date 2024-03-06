Endotronix Presents Positive PROACTIVE-HF Clinical Trial Results for its Cordella Pulmonary Artery Sensor

Endotronix Presents Positive PROACTIVE-HF Clinical Trial Results for its Cordella Pulmonary Artery Sensor (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 Endotronix, Inc., a privately held company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure (HF) at the intersection of digital health and medtech, presented 6-month Results from its PROACTIVE-HF pivotal Trial. PROACTIVE-HF evaluated the company's investigational Cordella Pulmonary Artery (PA) Sensor in New York Heart Association (NYHA) class III HF patients at risk of congestion. The Trial met primary safety and efficacy endpoints and demonstrated a markedly low rate of HF hospitalizations in addition to showing a Clinically significant improvement in patient quality of life, increased physical activity, and improvement in the NYHA functional class. ...
