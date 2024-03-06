Endotronix Presents Positive PROACTIVE-HF Clinical Trial Results for its Cordella Pulmonary Artery Sensor

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/, Inc., a privately held company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure (HF) at the intersection of digital health and medtech, presented 6-monthfrom its-HF pivotal-HF evaluated the company's investigational(PA)in New York Heart Association (NYHA) class III HF patients at risk of congestion. Themet primary safety and efficacy endpoints and demonstrated a markedly low rate of HF hospitalizations in addition to showing aly significant improvement in patient quality of life, increased physical activity, and improvement in the NYHA functional class. ...

