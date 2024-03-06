EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 25 Elenco Nuove Carte Speciali Inserite Nella Squadra Della Settimana

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 25 Elenco Nuove Carte Speciali Inserite Nella Squadra Della Settimana (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Lionel Messi, Victor Osimhen e Philip Foden riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 25 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 6 Marzo. I giocatori sono stati inseriti Nella ventitreesima Squadra Della Settimana poichè l’attaccante nigeriano del Napoli Victor Osimhen ha segnato tre gol e fornito un assist Nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Sassuolo, il centrocampista inglese del Manchester City Philip Foden ha segnato due gol Nella vittoria casalinga contro il Manchester United e l’attaccante argentino dell’Inter Miami Lionel Messi che ha segnato due gol Nella vittoria ...
