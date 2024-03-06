EA Sports FC 24 Showdown Series Nuovo Evento Di UT In Arrivo L’8 Marzo

Sports Showdown

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fifaultimateteam©

Fonte : fifaultimateteam
EA Sports FC 24 Showdown Series Nuovo Evento Di UT In Arrivo L’8 Marzo (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Electronic Arts, tramite i menu di gioco, ha annunciato che la promo Showdown Series sarà disponibile per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 a partire dalle 19:00 di venerdi 8 Marzo. Showdown fa il suo ritorno in UT! Per un periodo limitato, è possibile ottenere un giocatore per squadra di una delle prossime partite in calendario attraverso le Sfide Creazione Rosa (SCR). Il giocatore della squadra vincente riceverà un bonus +2 alla sua valutazione TOT. In caso di pareggio, entrambi gli oggetti riceveranno un bonus di +1 TOT. Le carte in questione sono dinamiche e quindi riceveranno altri upgrade delle statistiche in futuro in base ai risultati ottenuti dai club nelle partite prese in considerazione. Durante l’Evento, saranno rilasciate ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam

  • Sports Showdown

    Nicolas Jackson e Alexis Mac Allister hanno ricevuto la carta speciale Showdown della Coppa D’Africa per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco ... (fifaultimateteam)

  • Sports Showdown

    Samuel Chukwueze e Ibrahim Sangaré hanno ricevuto la carta speciale Showdown della Coppa D’Africa per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA ... (fifaultimateteam)

Altre Notizie

Hull KR tipped for Las Vegas showpiece game alongside NRL opener: Kevin Brown has urged Super League to join the Las Vegas adventure - but not at the World Club Challenge’s expense. Rugby league hit Sin City for the first time when the NRL held a season-opening ...hulldailymail.co.uk

Duke basketball vs. UNC: How much do tickets cost to watch the Blue Devils and Tar Heels: If you want to watch Duke basketball vs. UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium, here's a look at the prices across several sites.sports.yahoo

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will START for England against Ireland after try against Scotland...as Steve Borthwick takes chance on rookie wing star against Grand Slam-chasing opponents: Exeter's 21-year-old, Cardiff-born wing sensation will be named in the Red Rose XV today, in place of veteran Elliot Daly.dailymail.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Sports Showdown
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.