Dune 2 | i look del cast sul red carpet rafforzano il glam a Hollywood

Dune, in un video i look del cast sui Red Carpet
Zendaya sempre più icona di stile. Durante il tour promozionale del suo ultimo film, “Dune: Part Two”, l’attrice sta sfoggiando una serie di look futuristici ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Zendaya è senza dubbio una delle attrici più belle, brave e sensuali della sua generazione. Nata Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman nel 1996 a Oakland, ... (dilei)
Alla premiere newyorkese di Dune: Parte Due, il 25 febbraio 2024, Rebecca Ferguson, che nell’epopea di Denis Villeneuve tratta dal romanzo di Frank Herbert ... (cinemaserietv)
Altre Notizie
Review: ‘Dune: Part Two’ is a visual and narrative spectacle: There have been a number of attempts to do justice to Frank Herbert’s massively influential novel, “Dune,” over the years. The most famous of these attempts include a David Lynch adaptation, notably ...ricethresher
The Costumes of ‘Dune: Part Two’: Behind Austin Butler’s “Vampire-Esque” looks, Florence Pugh’s “Nun-Like” Headpieces: To create the film's 4,000 "modieval" costumes, designer Jacqueline West found inspiration in painters (Goya and Giotto), nomadic tribes, Dante Alighieri's 'Inferno' and 'Goldfinger.' ...hollywoodreporter
‘Dune: Awakening’ trailer reveals brutal survival game set on Arrakis: Dune: Awakening' has received a brand new trailer, showing off exactly what players can expect from the upcoming survival game.nme