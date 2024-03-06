Dune 2 | i look del cast sul red carpet rafforzano il glam a Hollywood

Dune 2, i look del cast sul red carpet rafforzano il glam a Hollywood (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Dune torna al cinema e il cast sul red carpet. Da Zendaya, che si conferma essere una fashion icon, a Timothée Chalamet fino alle new entry come Anya Taylor-Joy e Florence Pugh: i look più belli del tour promozionale.  Dune è di ritorno in sala con la Parte 2, così come le sue star protagoniste popolano i red carpet di tutto il mondo, ravvivando il fascino Hollywoodiano. Dopo il successo della prima parte, Dune ha ampliato ancor di più il cast di protagonisti includendo altre celebrità di nuova generazione che hanno convinto già da tempo non soltanto la critica cinematografica, ma anche i fashion addicted. Dune. Crediti: Ansa – VelvetMagUn esempio è Anya Taylor-Joy, il cui fascino negli ultimi anni ha accompagnato e ...
