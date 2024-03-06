Dune 2 | i look del cast sul red carpet rafforzano il glam a Hollywood

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024)torna al cinema e ilsul red. Da Zendaya, che si conferma essere una fashion icon, a Timothée Chalamet fino alle new entry come Anya Taylor-Joy e Florence Pugh: ipiù belli del tour promozionale.è di ritorno in sala con la Parte 2, così come le sue star protagoniste popolano i reddi tutto il mondo, ravvivando il fascinoiano. Dopo il successo della prima parte,ha ampliato ancor di più ildi protagonisti includendo altre celebrità di nuova generazione che hanno convinto già da tempo non soltanto la critica cinematografica, ma anche i fashion addicted.. Crediti: Ansa – VelvetMagUn esempio è Anya Taylor-Joy, il cui fascino negli ultimi anni ha accompagnato e ...

Review: ‘Dune: Part Two’ is a visual and narrative spectacle: There have been a number of attempts to do justice to Frank Herbert’s massively influential novel, “Dune,” over the years. The most famous of these attempts include a David Lynch adaptation, notably ...ricethresher

The Costumes of ‘Dune: Part Two’: Behind Austin Butler’s “Vampire-Esque” looks, Florence Pugh’s “Nun-Like” Headpieces: To create the film's 4,000 "modieval" costumes, designer Jacqueline West found inspiration in painters (Goya and Giotto), nomadic tribes, Dante Alighieri's 'Inferno' and 'Goldfinger.' ...hollywoodreporter

‘Dune: Awakening’ trailer reveals brutal survival game set on Arrakis: Dune: Awakening' has received a brand new trailer, showing off exactly what players can expect from the upcoming survival game.nme