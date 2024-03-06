Drive-Away Dolls | tutto quello che sappiamo sul primo film d Ethan Coen

Drive-Away Dolls, tutto quello che sappiamo sul (primo) film d Ethan Coen (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Il cast, le location, la produzione e le vibrazioni da buddy-movie anni Settanta: tutto quello che dovreste sapere su Drive-Away Dolls di Ethan Coen. Al cinema dal 7 marzo in versione originale sottotitolata distribuito da Universal Pictures e prodotto da Focus Features. Dopo aver raccontato in modo splendido uno dei più grandi artisti del Novecento nel documentario Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, Ethan Coen ci riprova e questa volta, lo fa mettendosi in viaggio, tra la Florida e la Pennsylvania. Un viaggio assurdo, sgangherato, folle. Un viaggio al femminile, soprattutto. Ecco allora Drive-Away Dolls, al cinema dal 7 marzo (esclusivamente in lingua originale ...
