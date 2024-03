Day Hospital | Se i cibi pronti non fanno poi così male

Sheffield Hospital Radio: Hospital radio station’s £10,000 appeal to get back on airwaves: A long-running Yorkshire Hospital radio station is raising money to renovate their new home and get back on the air.yorkshirepost.co.uk

Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital provides free health check for women, children: Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 has coordinated with units the Bentiu sub-division and a number of departments at the the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to make a volunteer trip to ...english.vov.vn

Hospital patient given 'corridor care' for 14 hours: A patient says he felt ignored and that NHS care was lacking after he spent 14 hours on a bed in a Hospital corridor. Ivan Philpotts, 77, from Norwich, was transferred between wards at the Norfolk & ...msn