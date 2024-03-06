Daily Crown | l' esperta | ' Camilla ha bisogno di una pausa | forse in una spa in India'

Daily Crown: l'esperta, 'Camilla ha bisogno di una pausa, forse in una spa in India' (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Londra, 6 mar. (Adnkronos) - La regina Camilla potrebbe prendersi una pausa all'estero fino a lunedì, forse in una spa in India, da dove tornerebbe perfettamente riposata. Lo dice al canale britannico Gb News l'esperta reale Angela Levin, secondo cui lo stesso re Carlo "avrebbe insistito" affinché la moglie andasse in vacanza, perché "ha bisogno di un break" dai suoi doveri reali. Dalla diagnosi di cancro del sovrano, infatti, Camilla ha assunto sempre più impegni e adesso sarebbe esausta. Camilla tornerà ai suoi impegni pubblici l'11 marzo, per rappresentare il re alla cerimonia del Commonwealth Day presso l'Abbazia di Westminster. "Sta lavorando senza sosta, ha fatto tanto per il re in quest'ultima settimana - ha aggiunto la Levin - Penso che sia un ...
Daily Crown: l'esperta, 'Camilla ha bisogno di una pausa, forse in una spa in India'

