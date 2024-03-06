Daily Crown | l’esperta | ‘Camilla ha bisogno di una pausa | forse in una spa in India’

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Londra, 6 mar. (Adnkronos) – La regina Camilla potrebbe prendersi unaall’estero fino a lunedì,in una spa in India, da dove tornerebbe perfettamente riposata. Lo dice al canale britannico Gb Newsreale Angela Levin, secondo cui lo stesso re Carlo “avrebbe insistito” affinché la moglie andasse in vacanza, perché “hadi un break” dai suoi doveri reali. Dalla diagnosi di cancro del sovrano, infatti, Camilla ha assunto sempre più impegni e adesso sarebbe esausta. Camilla tornerà ai suoi impegni pubblici l’11 marzo, per rappresentare il re alla cerimonia del Commonwealth Day presso l’Abbazia di Westminster. “Sta lavorando senza sosta, ha fatto tanto per il re in quest’ultima settimana – ha aggiunto la Levin – Penso che sia un segno che la sua salute è migliorata. Charles le avrà detto: ‘Perché ...

