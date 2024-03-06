Daily Crown | l’esperta | ‘Camilla ha bisogno di una pausa | forse in una spa in India’

Daily Crown

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcioweb.eu©

Fonte : calcioweb.eu
Daily Crown: l’esperta, ‘Camilla ha bisogno di una pausa, forse in una spa in India’ (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Londra, 6 mar. (Adnkronos) – La regina Camilla potrebbe prendersi una pausa all’estero fino a lunedì, forse in una spa in India, da dove tornerebbe perfettamente riposata. Lo dice al canale britannico Gb News l’esperta reale Angela Levin, secondo cui lo stesso re Carlo “avrebbe insistito” affinché la moglie andasse in vacanza, perché “ha bisogno di un break” dai suoi doveri reali. Dalla diagnosi di cancro del sovrano, infatti, Camilla ha assunto sempre più impegni e adesso sarebbe esausta. Camilla tornerà ai suoi impegni pubblici l’11 marzo, per rappresentare il re alla cerimonia del Commonwealth Day presso l’Abbazia di Westminster. “Sta lavorando senza sosta, ha fatto tanto per il re in quest’ultima settimana – ha aggiunto la Levin – Penso che sia un segno che la sua salute è migliorata. Charles le avrà detto: ‘Perché ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcioweb.eu

Daily Crown: l’esperta, ‘Camilla ha bisogno di una pausa, forse in una spa in India’

  • Daily Crown

    Londra, 6 mar. (Adnkronos) - La regina Camilla potrebbe prendersi una pausa all'estero fino a lunedì, forse in una spa in India, da dove tornerebbe ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • Daily Crown

    Londra, 5 mar. (Adnkronos) - “Kate è bella fuori, ma più bella dentro ed è davvero una mamma affettuosa. Ecco perché ero così arrabbiato con Harry e Meghan: ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • Daily Crown

    Londra, 29 feb. (Adnkronos) – Il principe Harry tornerà “il più possibile” nel Regno Unito a trovare il padre, dopo la diagnosi di cancro fatta a re Carlo. Il ... (calcioweb.eu)

Altre Notizie

Daily Crown: l'esperta, 'Camilla ha bisogno di una pausa, forse in una spa in India': Londra, 6 mar. (Adnkronos) - La regina Camilla potrebbe prendersi una pausa all'estero fino a lunedì, forse in una spa in India, da dove tornerebbe perfettamente riposata. Lo dice al canale britannico ...lanuovasardegna

Police officer shot dead when she interrupted robbery ‘didn’t have a chance’: Unarmed police constables Sharon Beshenivsky, left, and Teresa Milburn were shot at point-blank range (Peter Byrne/West Yorkshire Police/PA) Leeds Crown Court has heard a total of seven men were ...dailyecho.co.uk

Mason Greenwood offered international football return: "I'd love to have him in my team": Mason Greenwood made his one and only senior appearance for England to date in September 2020, but FIFA rules would allow the on-loan Manchester United forward to represent Jamaica ...irishmirror.ie

Video di Tendenza

Video Daily Crown
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.