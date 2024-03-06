Cash Drop Roma | il trend dei 200 euro nascosti esplode | cosa sappiamo

Cash Drop Roma, il trend dei 200 euro nascosti esplode: cosa sappiamo (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Cash Drop Roma è il profilo di un content creator che si trova su Instagram e TikTok la cui caratteristica fondamentale è quella di nascondere banconote in giro per la Capitale. Diffondendo poi micro indizi, attraverso foto e video sui social, affinché i followers possano trovare i soldi. Insomma, una sorta di caccia al tesoro moderna, che in queste ore sta davvero spopolando. “Nascondo banconote in giro per la città. Riuscirai ad arrivare per primo?“, si legge nella bio del profilo. E ben sintetizza ciò che succede quotidianamente sulla pagina del misterioso creator. Ogni giorno, infatti, su Cash Drop Roma viene caricato un video in cui è immortalata una mano maschile che nasconde per terra, o in altri anfratti, una o più banconote piegate da 50 a 200 euro. Cifre che, ...
