American Rust

American Rust: trailer per la Stagione 2 della serie con Jeff Daniels salvata da Amazon (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Inizialmente cancellata da Showtime, la serie è stata acquistata dal colosso e tornerà a breve con i nuovi episodi Dopo la cancellazione di Showtime, American Rust è stata salvata da Amazon Freevee che ha appena diffuso in streaming il trailer della seconda Stagione, ufficialmente intitolata American Rust: Broken Justice. "Nessuno capisce tutte le cose che devi fare quando indossi un distintivo". Così inizia il trailer della seconda Stagione di American Rust - Ruggine Americana, che vede il ritorno del capo della polizia Del Harris, interpretato da Jeff Daniels, ...
