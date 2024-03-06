Alex Spinato (Ceo SkyAlps): «Per il Sanzio pronto un solo aereo, rimoduliamo l'offerta ma restiamo 45 giorni»: Alex Spinato, Ceo di SkyAlps: siete arrivati anche voi nella giostra della continuità territoriale marchigiana. Qual è la proposta che avete rivolto ad Enac «Attualmente ...corriereadriatico

Bike advocates push for safer options 5 years after fatal Mardi Gras crash on Esplanade: A bicyclist who survived being hit by a drunken driver at Mardi Gras five years ago is calling on the city to prioritize safety for everyone on the roads.Why it matters: New Orleans has the highest ...msn

Bike safety in New Orleans 5 years after the deadly Mardi Gras crash: La Spina says she's also hearing more reports of nonfatal hit ... crashes per million residents between 2017-2021 was up 5% from 2012-2016, writes Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick. "This is a really dumb way ...axios