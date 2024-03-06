Al-Nassr vs Al Raed – probabili formazioni

Al-Nassr vs Al Raed – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Due squadre agli antipodi della Saudi Pro League si affrontano giovedì 7 marzo: l’Al-Nassr accoglie l’Al Raed all’Al-Awwal Stadium della King Saud University. I padroni di casa sono attualmente al secondo posto in classifica con 53 punti dopo 22 partite, mentre gli ospiti sono un punto sopra la zona retrocessione con soli 20 punti nello stesso numero di partite. Il calico di inizio di Al-Nassr vs Al Raed è previsto alle 18 Anteprima della partita Al-Nassr vs Al Raed a che punto sono le due squadre Al-Nassr L’Al-Nassr arriva a questa partita dopo la sconfitta per 1-0 contro l’Al-Ain nell’andata dei quarti di finale di AFC Champions League, che gli lascia più lavoro da fare nel ritorno. Nonostante il maggior possesso palla e il ...
