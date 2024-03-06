Ajax-Aston Villa Conference League | 07-03-2024 ore 18 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Ajax vs Aston Villa prediction and odds ahead of Europa League clash: Ajax face their second English opposition this season after they were humbled by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Europa League group stage ...msn

Ajax v Aston Villa: Unai Emery targets more European success: Villa must come through a tough last-16 tie against Ajax, with the first leg in Amsterdam on Thursday (17:45 GMT). "I respect each competition a lot in Europe," said Emery, whose Villa side are fourth ...bbc.co.uk

Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa insists Unai Emery can lead them to dream double this season: Aston Villa are flying high in the Premier League after a sensational season thus far and now face a two-legged tie with European giants Ajax to further their hopes of landing silverware ...mirror.co.uk