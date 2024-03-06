AEW Revolution 2024 – Review

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in questa nuova, siamo in casa AEW e siamo reduci da. Sono stati 3 i mesi nei quali la AEW ha avuto tempo e modo di sviluppare diverse storie e, arrivati all’evento si può dire che la compagnia, questo tempo, lo abbia sfruttato a dovere perché l’attesa perera palpabile. Poi ovviamente questo PPV segna un data importante, anzi importantissima perché coincide con il ritiro ufficiale di una vera e propria leggenda come Sting.sarà stato all’altezza delle aspettative? Andiamo a scoprirlo insieme e quindi non mi resta altro che augurarvi buona lettura e sono curioso di sapere le vostre opinioni e i vostri voti nei commenti. I i ZERO HOUR i TAG TEAM MATCH Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Private Party, Satnam ...

