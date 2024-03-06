A Gentleman in Moscow | Ewan McGregor prigioniero nella Russia della rivoluzione nel trailer

Gentleman Moscow

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
A Gentleman in Moscow: Ewan McGregor prigioniero nella Russia della rivoluzione nel trailer (Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2024) La serie è l'adattamento dell'omonimo romanzo di Amor Towles Showtime ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di A Gentleman in Moscow, adattamento dell'omonimo romanzo di Amor Towles che vede Ewan McGregor nei panni del protagonista, un conte imprigionato in un Hotel nella Russia della rivoluzione. Trama e data d'uscita La serie, composta da otto episodi e che debutterà il 29 marzo, segue appunto il conte Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) che, all'indomani della rivoluzione russa, scopre che il suo passato lo ha posto dalla parte sbagliata della storia. Scongiurata l'esecuzione immediata, viene esiliato da un tribunale sovietico in una mansarda ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Altre Notizie

A Gentleman in Moscow – trailer for new Ewan McGregor series: Paramount+ has landed the trailer for A Gentleman in Moscow, the upcoming literary adaptation starring Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead ...cultbox.co.uk

A Gentleman in Moscow: See what we know so far about release date, streaming platform, trailer, plot, cast, characters, production and crew: Ewan McGregor leads the cast in 'A Gentleman in Moscow,' portraying Count Alexander Rostov, a man exiled to a hotel attic by Soviet authorities. As he navigates life within the hotel's walls, Rostov ...economictimes.indiatimes

Ewan McGregor Dances and Makes Snow Angels in ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ Trailer: He plays a Russian count banished to an attic room in a hotel in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution in the Paramount+ With Showtime and Paramount+ series based on the Amor Towles novel.hollywoodreporter

Video di Tendenza

Video Gentleman Moscow
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.