Young Woman and the Sea | Daisy Ridley nelle nuove foto del biopic

Young Woman

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Young Woman and the Sea: Daisy Ridley nelle nuove foto del biopic (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Il film racconterà la storia della campionessa di nuoto Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle Grazie alla rivista People, possiamo dare un primo sguardo a Daisy Ridley nelle nuove immagini di Young Woman and the Sea, biopic che racconterà la storia della campionessa di nuoto Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle. Il film seguirà appunto la vita della nuotatrice artefice di diversi record Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, che fu la prima donna ad attraversare a nuoto la Manica. Ispirato all'omonimo libro di Glenn Stout, Young Woman and the Sea racconta la vita della Ederle, medaglia olimpica che cercò di superare i propri limiti nuotando attraverso alcuni dei canali più famosi del mondo. Il film è stato girato diverso tempo …
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Altre Notizie

A single mother’s journey to financial independence: Most women in Kaibartapara stay home and look after their children. The women never get any part in property and don’t own bank accounts. Young widows who lose their husbands face social ostracization ...soschildrensvillages.uk

‘Immortals,’ About Iraqi Anti-Government Protestors, Boarded by Cat&Docs: ‘Young People Were Crying for Visibility’ (EXCLUSIVE): I have this deep wish to continue learning about this Young generation,” she says. Including a female voice in the film was essential for Tschumi to show what she describes as a gender-segregated ...variety

Colorectal cancer is on the rise in Young adults: What to know and how to help: By 2030, cases of colorectal cancer in people under 50 are expected to nearly double, and it will become the leading cause of death for people age 20 to 49. But there’s good news, too. Overall, colon ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Young Woman
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.