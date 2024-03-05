WWE | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre sarà il co-main event nella Night 2 di Wrestlemania XL | i dettagli

WWE: Seth Rollins pronto a stare al fianco di Cody Rhodes. Drew McIntyre lo "punisce" nel finale di Raw
Ad un mese da WrestleMania XL è arrivata una buona notizia per Seth Rollins, che ha bruciato i tempi ed ha ottenuto il nullaosta dei medici per poter ... (zonawrestling)
The Rock non sarà l’unico grande protagonista di Smackdown, domani notte. Seth Rollins, dopo aver promesso a Cody Rhodes di dare una mano in questa ... (zonawrestling)
Seth Rollins si è affermato come un valido campione in WWE. Tuttavia, ha pagato un prezzo per questo, poiché The Visionary ha subito diversi infortuni. ... (zonawrestling)
Dopo tanti colpi di scena è ufficiale: Cody Rhodes sfiderà Roman Reigns a WrestleMania. Nella conferenza stampa che si è svolta a Las Vegas sono volate ... (zonawrestling)
Durante la scorsa puntata di Raw abbiamo assistito ad un segmento con protagonisti Cody Rhodes e il World Heavyweight Championship Seth “Freakin” ... (zonawrestling)
Giovedì scorso Cody Rhodes ha preso la sua decisione e dopo quello che inizialmente era sembrata una rinuncia, ha preso in mano la situazione e sfidato ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
Wrestling veteran feels WWE needs to build a story for a Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins rematch (Exclusive): Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins crossing paths in the ring once again in the future. When The American Nightmare returned to WWE back in 2022, he had a ...msn
WWE 2K24 Review: Returning again to layeth the smacketh down on WWE videogame fans of all ages, WWE 2K24 presents itself as a very special entry in the WWE 2K franchise. Not ...impulsegamer
‘Oh no,’ gasps WWE commentator as thousands of fans chant ‘diarrhea’ after Raw takes bizarre twist: WWE commentator Pat McAfee was left stunned after fans broke into chants of Seth Rollins’ new nickname for The Rock. Rollins, 37, has been feuding with the wrestling icon for the best part ...thesun.co.uk