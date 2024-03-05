WWE | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre sarà il co-main event nella Night 2 di Wrestlemania XL | i dettagli

WWE Seth

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre sarà il co-main event nella Night 2 di Wrestlemania XL, i dettagli (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Dopo quanto visto a Raw (e dopo l’annuncio di Seth Rollins e Cody Rhodes, che saranno a Smackdown per rispondere alla sfida della Bloodline), sembra certo che il World Heavyweight Championship Match che vedrà coinvolti Drew McIntyre ed il Visionary si svolgerà durante la Night 2 di Wrestlemania XL, visto che il Tag-Team Match sarà (non appena sarà ufficiale) rivelato come main event della prima sera, il prossimo 6 aprile. Vi abbiamo riportato come lo stesso Seth, stanotte, abbia ammesso che il doppio match di quel di ‘Mania possa mettere “a rischio” il suo regno da campione, ma che la cosa non gli farà cambiare idea e che vuole “a tutti i costi fermare la Bloodline“. La WWE ha successivamente ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

WWE: Seth Rollins pronto a stare al fianco di Cody Rhodes. Drew McIntyre lo "punisce" nel finale di Raw

  • WWE Seth

    Ad un mese da WrestleMania XL è arrivata una buona notizia per Seth Rollins, che ha bruciato i tempi ed ha ottenuto il nullaosta dei medici per poter ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Seth

    The Rock non sarà l’unico grande protagonista di Smackdown, domani notte. Seth Rollins, dopo aver promesso a Cody Rhodes di dare una mano in questa ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Seth

    Seth Rollins si è affermato come un valido campione in WWE. Tuttavia, ha pagato un prezzo per questo, poiché The Visionary ha subito diversi infortuni. ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Seth

    Dopo tanti colpi di scena è ufficiale: Cody Rhodes sfiderà Roman Reigns a WrestleMania. Nella conferenza stampa che si è svolta a Las Vegas sono volate ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Seth

    Durante la scorsa puntata di Raw abbiamo assistito ad un segmento con protagonisti Cody Rhodes e il World Heavyweight Championship Seth “Freakin” ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Seth

    Giovedì scorso Cody Rhodes ha preso la sua decisione e dopo quello che inizialmente era sembrata una rinuncia, ha preso in mano la situazione e sfidato ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

Wrestling veteran feels WWE needs to build a story for a Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins rematch (Exclusive): Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins crossing paths in the ring once again in the future. When The American Nightmare returned to WWE back in 2022, he had a ...msn

WWE 2K24 Review: Returning again to layeth the smacketh down on WWE videogame fans of all ages, WWE 2K24 presents itself as a very special entry in the WWE 2K franchise. Not ...impulsegamer

‘Oh no,’ gasps WWE commentator as thousands of fans chant ‘diarrhea’ after Raw takes bizarre twist: WWE commentator Pat McAfee was left stunned after fans broke into chants of Seth Rollins’ new nickname for The Rock. Rollins, 37, has been feuding with the wrestling icon for the best part ...thesun.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE Seth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.