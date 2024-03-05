WWE: John Cena mira a conquistare il 17° titolo mondiale e battere il record di Ric Flair?
A pochi giorni da WrestleMania 40, milioni di persone in tutto il mondo si sta chiedendo quali sorprese la WWE abbia in serbo per il Grandest Stage of ... (zonawrestling)
John Cena e Randy Orton hanno messo su una delle rivalità più celebri e importanti degli ultimi 20 anni in WWE, scontrandosi per anni e mal ... (zonawrestling)
John Cena ha ufficialmente aperto un profilo su OnlyFans. No, non avete battuto la testa e non siete in un altro universo, tranquilli. Il 16 volte ... (zonawrestling)
La sconfitta di John Cena per mano di Solo Sikoa nell’ultima edizione di Crown Jewel ha segnato anche il termine del suo stint in WWE, il più lungo da ... (zonawrestling)
Nel 2023, John Cena è stato protagonista di una run piuttosto consistente in WWE, mettendo in primo piano i talenti più giovani o comunque in rampa di ... (zonawrestling)
Ieri notte Monday Night Raw è andato in scena dallo Stato dell’Arkansas dove le condizioni meteo erano tutt’altro che favorevoli. Come riportato, ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
Talking Point: SA has two great teams but there should be three: Stormers coach John Dobson recognised the urgent need to create depth before the start of last season and he acted on it. You don’t normally boast about selecting a lot of players, the Springbok ...supersport
"Finish Your Story" in WWE® 2K24 Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition Now Available Worldwide: alongside current WWE Superstars including "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and Roman Reigns, whose larger-than-life entrances and signature moves are ...finance.yahoo
John Cena Teases 17th WWE Championship Pursuit: John Cena, renowned for his illustrious career spanning more than 20 years in the wrestling business, has teased the pursuit of his 17th WWE Championship. While Cena’s legacy comprises numerous ...yahoo