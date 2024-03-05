WWE | Gunther spazza via anche Dominik Mysterio

WWE: Gunther spazza via anche Dominik Mysterio (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Durante il consueto appuntamento del lunedì notte di Raw, il più longevo campione intercontinentale della storia Gunther, ha affrontato in una curiosa sfida Dominik Mysterio. Curiosa perché non c’era stata alcuna avvisaglia per questo match, e perché, nonostante l’austriaco abbia già difeso la cintura dagli assalti degli heel in passato, Dominik è parso tra tutti questi quello meno “meritevole” ad affrontarlo. Ad inizio contesa Michael Cole ha voluto (???) augurare a Sting il meglio per il suo futuro dopo il match di ritiro ad AEW Revolution che ha sancito la fine della sua illustre carriera sul ring. Sfida di chop È apparso molto strano il modo in cui Dominik ha condotto questo incontro, tentando sin da subito di vincere la resistenza del campione con numerose chop (marchio di fabbrica di ...
