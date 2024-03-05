WWE: Gunther spazza via anche Dominik Mysterio
La Road To WrestleMania è entrata ormai nel vivo e a quasi un mese esatto dall’evento i match per i titoli massimi sono già stati decisi, mentre tra i ... (zonawrestling)
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw, diversi lottatori hanno mostrato interesse nei confronti dell’Intercontinental Championship detenuto da GUNTHER, il ... (zonawrestling)
La nota newsletter Ringside News ha rivelato come, fino alle ultime indiscrezioni ricevute attorno alle 18 del pomeriggio, molti membri della dirigenza ... (zonawrestling)
Gunther ha scritto e sta scrivendo la storia della WWE con il suo regno da Intercontinental Champion. L’austriaco ha frantumato tutti i record da quando ... (zonawrestling)
La scorsa settimana a Raw, Gunther ha sconfitto Kofi Kingston e si è assicurato il traguardo dei 600 giorni di regno, superati nella giornata di ... (zonawrestling)
10 giugno 2022. L’episodio di Smackdown di quel lontano giorno aprì il lunghissimo regno del Ring General, leader dell’Imperium, GUNTHER. 600 giorni ... (zonawrestling)
