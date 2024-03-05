Wrestling | The Rock | problema o risorsa per la WWE?

Clamoroso The Rock: a 51 anni torna nel wrestling con una nuova sfida
Ingresso nella Bloodline, critica feroce ai fan della WWE (che hanno preferito Cody Rhodes nel main event di WrestleMania 40) e riflettori unicamente puntati ... (metropolitanmagazine)
I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena la scorsa Domenica a Salerno: DREAM Pro Here Comes The WrestlingDomenica 25 Febbraio – Salerno Tag Team ... (zonawrestling)
Le Info e gli Atleti annunciati per “Here Comes the Wrestling” prossimo Show della DREAM Pro, in programma Domenica 25 Febbraio a Salerno: DREAM Pro ... (zonawrestling)
La WWE si trova attualmente in Australia in attesa di Elimination Chamber, che si terrà questo sabato a Perth. Al solito, ciò sta implicando molto ... (zonawrestling)
Il 1 febbraio è arrivato nelle sale Italiane il film ‘The Warrior – The Iron Claw’, l’opera cinematografica dedicata alla tragica storia della famiglia ... (zonawrestling)
Ormai è da diverse settimane nelle sale italiane “The Iron Claw” (che, per inspiegabili motivi di scelta, nel titolo italiano ha aggiunto accanto al ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
