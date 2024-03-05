Wrestling | The Rock | problema o risorsa per la WWE?

Wrestling The

Wrestling | The Rock, problema o risorsa per la WWE? (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Impossibile non rimanere affascinati dalla storia e dal carisma di un lottatore che è entrato a fare parte, con pieno merito, della categoria più iconica di personaggi del mondo del Wrestling. Un professionista che negli ultimi anni si è conquistato, di diritto, anche il grande palcoscenico di Hollywood girando numerosi film di successo. Parliamo, ovviamente, di The Rock che recentemente è tornato a calcare il palcoscenico della WWE ricominciando, di fatto, dall’origine del suo planetario successo. Il People’s Champion si era inserito nel main-event di WrestleMania 40 scalzando, di fatto, Cody Rhodes (vincitore della Royal Rumble) dal duello contro Roman Reigns. Solo la rabbia dei fan ha garantito all’American Nightmare il posto nello Showcase of Immortals. Oggi, Dwayne Douglas Johnson si è unito alla Bloodline oscurando, nei loro ...
