Wind of change

Texas struggles to contain wildfires as Wind threatens to further their spread: Strong Winds have spread flames and led to a town’s evacuation while planes dropped fire retardant over parts of Texas in an attempt to stop the largest wildfire in the US state’s history.As of Sunday ...msn

Salamander Floating Wind Project Embarks on Marine Environment Study: Salamander, a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, has partnered with two Scottish universities to ...oedigital

ORE Catapult doubles partners to progress seabed change guidance: Catapult has gained four new players in its Joint Industry Project to develop seabed mobility guidance for the offshore renewable sector.4coffshore