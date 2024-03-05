Tim | Alberta Figari nuovo presidente | succede al dimissionario Salvatore Rossi - ESCLUSIVA

Tim Alberta

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilgiornaleditalia©

Fonte : ilgiornaleditalia
Tim, Alberta Figari nuovo presidente, succede al dimissionario Salvatore Rossi - ESCLUSIVA (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Alberta Figari è il nuovo presidente di Tim. La 60enne succede al dimissionario Salvatore Rossi che da tempo le voci davano lontano dalla presidenza dell'azienda italiana di comunicazioni, del quale è presidente dall'ottobre 2019. L'unico rischio sono le altre liste concorrenti, vedasi Vivendi o alt
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditalia

Altre Notizie

Northern Ontario's Bonot, Northwest Territories' Koe stage Brier upsets: Northern Ontario's Trevor Bonot summed up Monday's unexpected outcomes at the Canadian men's curling championship in a few succinct sentences. "It's curling. Honestly, you don't expect anything. You ...msn

Tim: domani in cda piano e lista, Alberta Figari in pole per presidenza: Milano, 5 mar. (askanews) – Tim svelerà domani i numeri del nuovo piano strategico ... in pole position per la presidenza c’è Alberta Figari, dal 2021 avvocato partner dello studio Legance (dopo 26 ...askanews

Broadway across Canada announces Calgary theatrical lineup at Jubilee Auditorium: Broadway Across Canada has announced its 2024-25 season, which will feature seven theatrical productions at Calgary’s Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. This season’s four-show package includes the ...calgarysun

Video di Tendenza

Video Tim Alberta
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.