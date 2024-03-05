The Unknown avrà un suo film horror dopo il disastro Wonka a Glasgow

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La Kaledonia Pictures, una piccola casa di produzione indipendente, ha messo in cantiere uncon al centro The, personaggio di punta della mediocre e truffaldina attrazione a tema, allestita ain Scozia, ad inizio marzo; gli organizzatori, usando foto generate tramite intelligenza artificiale, avevano promesso un’avventura immersiva all’interno del mondo creato da Roald Dahl. La verità, come si può vedere qui, era ben diversa, tanto che alcuni clienti, sentendosi presi in giro, hanno chiamato la polizia; l’attrazione è stata dunque chiusa a un giorno dall’apertura. In un periodo davvero florido per quanto riguarda la libera re-interpretazione di icone leggendarie (si pensi ai, anch’essi, con protagonisti Topolino e Winnie ...

Adrian Newey discredits ‘radical’ Red Bull theory with full RB20 explanation: Despite looking significantly different to the RB19 on the outside, Adrian Newey has said the Red Bull RB20 is far from a step into the Unknown, rather it is a “third evolution of the RB18” in key ...msn

4 Vande Bharat Trains Pelted With Stones In Karnataka, Andhra: Four Vande Bharat trains were pelted with stones by Unknown miscreants in different locations in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh while passing through the South Western Railway (SWR) zone, officials said ...ndtv

Far-left group claims it sabotaged Tesla gigafactory in Germany after arson attack causes evacuation and shutdown at EV plant: Unknown perpetrators are suspected of deliberately setting fire to a high-voltage transmission line at the factory outside Berlin.msn