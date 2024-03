Speed skating | David Bosa e Serena Pegher per stupire nei Mondiali sprint a Inzell

Ace ice skater Vishwaraj creates history, secures 2nd position for India in Netherlands: “This achievement is historic as it surpasses all expectations as India does not have the infrastructure for long-track Speed skating,” Vishwaraj told UNI from Enschede on a WhatsApp call. Training ...dailyexcelsior

'It's like a family': Community rallies for Special Olympics PA athletes: It was a warm day outside, but many spent their time inside on Sunday for the annual Special Olympics PA indoor winter competition.local21news

Olympians reflect on UI Ice Arena during competition: They were hitting the ice at the 2024 Land of Lincoln Short Track Speed skating Championship. The competition brought more than 150 athletes of all ages to the University of Illinois campus — and one ...yahoo