SK chemicals | Hyosung Advanced Materials | and Hankook Tire Commercialize South Korea' s First Chemically Recycled PET Tire

SK chemicals, Hyosung Advanced Materials, and Hankook Tire Commercialize South Korea's First Chemically Recycled PET Tire (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 To reduce carbon emissions, the South Korean industrial sector has developed and Commercialized the country's First Tire using Chemically Recycled PET. SK chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun), Hyosung Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (CEO Cho Yong-soo), and Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Soo-il, hereafter Hankook Tire) announced on the 5th that they have successfully developed the electric vehicle-exclusive Tire "iON" applying "circular ...
