Roman Polanski | il regista è accusato di aver diffamato Charlotte Lewis |  l’attrice lo aveva accusato di violenza sessuale

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Martedì 5 marzo è iniziato il processo per diffamazione ai danni di. Ildiin seguito all’accusa mossagli dall’attrice:avvenuta negli anni Ottanta., inizia in Francia il processo per diffamazione ANSAaccusa ildi, avvenuta nel 1983; è il 2010. A quei tempi l’attrice, cherecitato in un film deldatato 1986,solo 16 anni. ...

British actress tells court she suffered 'smear campaign' after accusing Roman Polanski: PARIS - British actress Charlotte Lewis on March 5 told a French court she had been the victim of a “smear campaign” after she accused Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski of sexually abusing her as ...straitstimes

Roman Polanski Defamation Trial in France Kicks Off: The 90-year-old director faces allegations that he defamed British actress Charlotte Lewis by calling her sexual assault allegations against him a "heinous lie." ...hollywoodreporter

Filmmaker Roman Polanski on trial in France: The 90-year-old director is being accused of sexual abuse in the 1980s by British actress Veteran Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski goes on trial in France over allegations he defamed a British ...gulfnews