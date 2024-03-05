Roman Polanski | il regista è accusato di aver diffamato Charlotte Lewis |  l’attrice lo aveva accusato di violenza sessuale

Roman Polanski

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Roman Polanski, il regista è accusato di aver diffamato Charlotte Lewis: l’attrice lo aveva accusato di violenza sessuale (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Martedì 5 marzo è iniziato il processo per diffamazione ai danni di Roman Polanski. Il regista è accusato di aver diffamato Charlotte Lewis in seguito all’accusa mossagli dall’attrice: violenza sessuale avvenuta negli anni Ottanta. Roman Polanski, inizia in Francia il processo per diffamazione ANSACharlotte Lewis accusa il regista Roman Polanski di violenza sessuale, avvenuta nel 1983; è il 2010. A quei tempi l’attrice, che aveva recitato in un film del regista datato 1986, aveva solo 16 anni. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

Al via in Francia il processo per diffamazione a Roman Polanski

  • Roman Polanski

    Tutti li chiamano per nome, Roman e Mimmo. Sono due maestri di vita. Il primo è il profeta della Transavanguardia, il secondo è il monumento del cinema ... (ilgiornaleditalia)

Altre Notizie

British actress tells court she suffered 'smear campaign' after accusing Roman Polanski: PARIS - British actress Charlotte Lewis on March 5 told a French court she had been the victim of a “smear campaign” after she accused Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski of sexually abusing her as ...straitstimes

Roman Polanski Defamation Trial in France Kicks Off: The 90-year-old director faces allegations that he defamed British actress Charlotte Lewis by calling her sexual assault allegations against him a "heinous lie." ...hollywoodreporter

Filmmaker Roman Polanski on trial in France: The 90-year-old director is being accused of sexual abuse in the 1980s by British actress Veteran Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski goes on trial in France over allegations he defamed a British ...gulfnews

Video di Tendenza

Video Roman Polanski
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.