Rise of the Ronin | la classificazione parla di violenza estrema e rapporti omosessuali

Rise the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Rise of the Ronin, la classificazione parla di violenza estrema e rapporti omosessuali (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La classificazione di Rise of the Ronin è stata pubblicata da un ente di Singapore. La valutazione del videogioco è quella che corrisponde al nostro PEGI 18, per contenuti di natura violenta e riferimenti sessuali. In attesa del lancio di Rise of the Ronin, previsto per il 22 marzo su PlayStation 5, possiamo farci un’idea generale dei suoi contenuti anche al di là di quanto condiviso da trailer e informazioni dagli sviluppatori. In particolare, nella classificazione leggiamo che: Il personaggio esplorerà molti ambienti interni ed esterni per completare missioni e obiettivi. Armi come spade, pistole, lanciafiamme, cannoni e frecce, e anche attacchi furtivi, possono essere usati per infliggere danni ai nemici. Il gameplay consente anche di effettuare scelte di dialogo e di completare ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

PRENOTA ORA Rise of the Ronin a PREZZO SCONTATO! Lo paghi MENO DI 70€!

  • Rise the

    Un samurai solitario, il cui volto è alla nostra mercé: il personaggio protagonista di Rise of the Ronin sarà ampiamente personalizzabile Avevamo promesso ... (tuttotek)

  • Rise the

    La difficoltà cresce come il samurai solitario: l’ascesa dell’eponimo guerriero in Rise of the Ronin si fa gradualmente più ostica Con le ultime novità ... (tuttotek)

  • Rise the

    La difficoltà in Rise of the Ronin potrà essere selezionata tra diversi livelli. Lo si evince dalla pagina ufficiale del videogioco sul PlayStation ... (game-experience)

  • Rise the

    Il combat system di Rise of the Ronin è stato approfondito dagli sviluppatori con un nuovo video. Dopo il video dedicato alle location del videogioco, ... (game-experience)

  • Rise the

    Team Ninja, sviluppatore di Rise of the Ronin, ha rilasciato un nuovo spettacolare video con focus sul combattimento per il suo nuovo action feudale Lo ... (tuttotek)

  • Rise the

    Dopo i recenti nuovi dettagli su Rise of the Ronin, quest’oggi vogliamo condividere con voi un Gameplay Trailer inedito ed informazioni legate al sistema di ... (gamerbrain)

Altre Notizie

Mozambique: Business conditions improve for the first time in five months – Standard Bank PMI: Output, sales, purchasing and employment all return to growth Strongest Rise in new orders since last July Higher wages drive uptick in costs Mozambique's private sector economy returned to growth ...clubofmozambique

Lapu-Lapu accident: Rider dies after his motorcycle slams into parked truck: A 29-year-old motorist died after his motorcycle crashed on a dump truck on Tuesday, around 4:00 a.m., at the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City. The motorcycle rider was ...msn

Jeremy Hunt expected to freeze fuel duty again in budget, as UK car market records strongest February in 20 years – business live: Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news. Britain’s AI sector expected to get £100m extra funding in budget 07:30Larry Elliott Jeremy Hunt is planning to provide a budget ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Rise the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.