Rise of the Ronin, ecco peso e data del preload del gioco PS5 (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) PlayStation Game Size ha rivelato in anticipo le dimensioni di Rise of the Ronin, oltre a svelare la data in cui sarà disponibile il preload per tutti gli utenti che hanno deciso di acquistare la versione digitale del gioco sul PlayStation Store. Partendo dalle dimensioni, il nuovo titolo del Team Ninja pubblicato da Sony Interactive Entertainment è attualmente contraddistinto da ben 93.343 GB per quanto riguarda la versione 1.001.001. Ovviamente è bene precisare che il peso del gioco potrebbe aumentare nel corso delle prossime settimane, con eventuali patch che potrebbero causare dei cambiamenti. Invece per quanto riguarda la data in cui sarà disponibile il preload di Rise of the Ronin, PlayStation ...
