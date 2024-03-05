Rise of the Ronin | ecco peso e data del preload del gioco PS5

Rise of the Ronin è stato classificato: gioco vietato ai minori per violenza e altri contenuti espliciti
La classificazione di Rise of the Ronin è stata pubblicata da un ente di Singapore. La valutazione del videogioco è quella che corrisponde al nostro PEGI 18, ... (game-experience)
Un samurai solitario, il cui volto è alla nostra mercé: il personaggio protagonista di Rise of the Ronin sarà ampiamente personalizzabile Avevamo promesso ... (tuttotek)
La difficoltà cresce come il samurai solitario: l’ascesa dell’eponimo guerriero in Rise of the Ronin si fa gradualmente più ostica Con le ultime novità ... (tuttotek)
La difficoltà in Rise of the Ronin potrà essere selezionata tra diversi livelli. Lo si evince dalla pagina ufficiale del videogioco sul PlayStation ... (game-experience)
Il combat system di Rise of the Ronin è stato approfondito dagli sviluppatori con un nuovo video. Dopo il video dedicato alle location del videogioco, ... (game-experience)
Team Ninja, sviluppatore di Rise of the Ronin, ha rilasciato un nuovo spettacolare video con focus sul combattimento per il suo nuovo action feudale Lo ... (tuttotek)
