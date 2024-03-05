REPT BATTERO Secures SUNGROW's "Quality Excellence Award" at the 2024 Global Partners Conference (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) - WENZHOU, China and HEFEI, China, March 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/
In a notable acknowledgment of its commitment to Quality and innovation, REPT BATTERO was honored with the prestigious "Quality Excellence Award" by SUNGROW at the Global Partners Conference held in Hefei on February 28, 2024. This accolade serves as a testament to REPT BATTERO's leadership in the new energy sector and its dedication to delivering high-Quality, high-performance battery products. SUNGROW, a leading national high-tech enterprise, specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service of new energy power supply equipment, focusing on ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
In a notable acknowledgment of its commitment to Quality and innovation, REPT BATTERO was honored with the prestigious "Quality Excellence Award" by SUNGROW at the Global Partners Conference held in Hefei on February 28, 2024. This accolade serves as a testament to REPT BATTERO's leadership in the new energy sector and its dedication to delivering high-Quality, high-performance battery products. SUNGROW, a leading national high-tech enterprise, specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service of new energy power supply equipment, focusing on ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
Video REPT BATTEROVideo REPT BATTERO