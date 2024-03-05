Phenomenex Introduces Biozen dSEC-7, A New Way to Study AAVs with Unprecedented Speed and Efficiency (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) The Latest Breakthrough in Gene Therapy Aggregate Analysis TORRANCE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces its newest Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) product, Biozen dSEC-7, for the analysis of AAVs (adeno-associated viral vectors). In the emerging field of gene therapy, modified DNA promises immense potential for healthcare transformation. Biozen dSEC-7 offers a new solution for aggregate analysis, joining the existing Biozen portfolio of biological workflow products that are targeted for the analysis of monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and other biomolecules. "The introduction of Biozen ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces its newest Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) product, Biozen dSEC-7, for the analysis of AAVs (adeno-associated viral vectors). In the emerging field of gene therapy, modified DNA promises immense potential for healthcare transformation. Biozen dSEC-7 offers a new solution for aggregate analysis, joining the existing Biozen portfolio of biological workflow products that are targeted for the analysis of monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and other biomolecules. "The introduction of Biozen ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
Phenomenex Introduces Biozen dSEC-7, A New Way to Study AAVs with Unprecedented Speed and Efficiency: Phenomenex reaffirms its commitment to leading chromatography solutions, empowering researchers and scientists with tools tailored to advance the frontiers of gene therapy and reshape the landscape of ...adnkronos
Video di Tendenza
Video Phenomenex IntroducesVideo Phenomenex Introduces