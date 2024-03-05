Paris Fashion Week | sfila Kate Moss… ma non è lei

Paris Fashion

Paris Fashion Week, sfila Kate Moss… ma non è lei (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Kate Moss sceglie con estrema attenzione le collaborazioni Fashion e gli impegni di lavoro. A cinquant’anni e con una carriera nella moda da fare invidia alla maggior parte delle colleghe, Kate può permettersi di fare quello che le pare. Per questo motivo nessuno si sarebbe aspettato di vederla in passerella da Marine Serre, durante la Paris Fashion Week. E infatti… Lo show al mercato Il défilé di Marine SerreMarine Serre è un brand relativamente nuovo ma già molto famoso. Il merito è dell’ormai nota stampa con le lune, amatissima dalle star di mezzo mondo. La stilista che dà il nome al marchio, classe 1991, è acclamata dagli addetti al settore moda per il suo approccio fresco e per il suo impegno votato alla sostenibilità. Quello andata in scena a Parigi è uno show-spettacolo, con ...
