Paris Fashion Week | sfila Kate Moss… ma non è lei

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024)Moss sceglie con estrema attenzione le collaborazionie gli impegni di lavoro. A cinquant’anni e con una carriera nella moda da fare invidia alla maggior parte delle colleghe,può permettersi di fare quello che le pare. Per questo motivo nessuno si sarebbe aspettato di vederla in passerella da Marine Serre, durante la. E infatti… Lo show al mercato Il défilé di Marine SerreMarine Serre è un brand relativamente nuovo ma già molto famoso. Il merito è dell’ormai nota stampa con le lune, amatissima dalle star di mezzo mondo. La stilista che dà il nome al marchio, classe 1991, è acclamata dagli addetti al settore moda per il suo approccio fresco e per il suo impegno votato alla sostenibilità. Quello andata in scena a Parigi è uno show-spettacolo, con ...

Remarkable Woman Finalist Dr. Sherri: From her time as a physician to her volunteering with Go Red for Women, Dr. Sherri Franklin has helped countless people live healthier lives. “She really is ...wane

Key colors at Paris Fashion Week FW24: Khaki, a neutral pink and shades of green: Khaki, a Neutral Pink and Shades of Green Paris FW 24/ Main Image Credits: Paris FW 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight ...fashionunited.uk

48 HOURS: Crowdsourcing creativity in Paris with Kickstarter CEO Taylor: Paris is a long way from Everette Taylor's hometown of Richmond, Virginia. But the French capital captures the imagination of Kickstarter's chief executive officer. Taylor, who has been at the helm of ...kelo