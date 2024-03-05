Only Murders in the Building 4 | Kumail Nanjiani tra i protagonisti dei nuovi episodi

Only Murders

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Only Murders in the Building 4: Kumail Nanjiani tra i protagonisti dei nuovi episodi (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) L'attore Kumail Nanjiani farà parte del cast della stagione 4 di Only Murders in the Building, l'apprezzata serie con Steve Martin, Selena Gomez e Martin Short. Il cast della stagione 4 di Only Murders in the Building si è arricchito con l'arrivo di Kumail Nanjiani, star di show come Silicon Valley e di numerosi film, tra cui The Big Sick ed Eternals. Il cast delle prossime puntate La produzione di Only Murders in the Building, nelle ultime settimane, ha confermato la presenza nelle puntate inedite di Meryl Streep e delle new entry Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria e Molly Shannon. Kumail Nanjianiavrà un ruolo ricorrente che, secondo Variety, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Only Murders in the Building 4: Kumail Nanjiani tra i protagonisti dei nuovi episodi

  • Only Murders

    Gli amanti del true crime e delle serie dramedy possono gioire: la quarta attesissima stagione di Only Murders in the Building sta prendendo forma. Selena ... (dilei)

  • Only Murders

    New entry nel quarto ciclo di episodi della serie Hulu disponibile su Disney+ come Star Original. Eugene Levy è stato ufficialmente inserito nel cast della ... (movieplayer)

  • Only Murders

    Eva Longoria parteciperà a Only Murders In The Building 4; lo conferma Variety, secondo cui anche Molly Shannon avrà un ruolo ricorrente nella nuova stagione ... (cinemaserietv)

Altre Notizie

Kumail Nanjiani joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' for S4: In an exclusive report by Variety, it has been revealed that Kumail Nanjiani is set to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building for its upcoming Season 4 on Hulu. Nanjiani's role in the series ...thenews.pk

Only Murders in the Building 4: Kumail Nanjiani tra i protagonisti dei nuovi episodi: L'attore Kumail Nanjiani farà parte del cast della stagione 4 di Only Murders in the building, l'apprezzata serie con Steve Martin, Selena Gomez e Martin Short. NOTIZIA di BEATRICE PAGAN — 05/03/2024 ...movieplayer

Kumail Nanjiani reportedly joining 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 4: Marvel Studios Kumail Nanjiani has apparently checked into Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. One of the stars of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will play an “integral” part of the fourth ...wmay

Martin Short Says He Was ‘Nervous’ to Work With Meryl Streep on ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Martin Short said he was initially ‘nervous’ to work alongside Meryl Streep for season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ ...usmagazine

Martin Short Admits He Was ‘Nervous’ to Work With Meryl Streep: Despite acting for more than 40 years, Martin Short said he still gets anxious working with Hollywood royalty like Meryl Streep. “It was one of the great thrills of my life,” Short, 73, said of ...aol

Video di Tendenza

Video Only Murders
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.