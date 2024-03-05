NCIS | Origins | la serie prequel ha appena trovato il suo giovane Leroy Jethro Gibbs

NCIS Origins

NCIS: Origins, la serie prequel ha appena trovato il suo giovane Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Mark Harmon rimarrà comunque nello show in veste di narratore Secondo quanto riportato dall'Hollywood Reporter, la produzione della serie prequel NCIS: Origins ha ingaggiato Austin Stowell, che interpreterà la versione più giovane del Leroy Jethro Gibbs interpretato da Mark Harmon nello show originale. L'età di Stowell, 39 anni, coincide con l'inizio del prequel, circa 12 anni prima dell'arrivo del personaggio interpretato da Mark Harmon nel 2003, quando aveva 51 anni. Harmon fornirà la propria voce all'anziano Gibbs come narratore dello show e l'attore sarà anche produttore della serie. Chi è Austin Stowell? Austin Stowell è stato precedentemente coinvolto nel franchise NCIS con un ...
