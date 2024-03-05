NCIS | Origins | la serie prequel ha appena trovato il suo giovane Leroy Jethro Gibbs

'NCIS: Origins' prequel announces star who will play a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs: CBS announced March 4 that Austin Stowell has been cast in the "NCIS: Origins" prequel as a younger version of Mark Harmon's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs.aol

NCIS prequel show casts its young Gibbs: The upcoming NCIS prequel series has officially cast its young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. NCIS: Origins, which will follow the earlier years of the character made famous by Mark Harmon in the flagship series ...ca.news.yahoo

NCIS Origins spin-off gets major update as Hollywood star cast as young Leroy Gibbs - details: NCIS: Origins has cast a Hollywood actor in the lead role of young Leroy Gibbs. Get the latest news on the upcoming prequel series, which is narrated by Mark ...msn