Musical Duels. Dal 10 marzo: Il Pontedera Music Festival ospita tre appuntamenti del progetto "Musical Duels", selezionato tra oltre 1900 candidature. Il pubblico potrà votare i musicisti in gara, con la guida del musicologo ...lanazione

I “duelli” del Pontedera Music Festival: Pensando alla pratica antica rappresentata dai confronti tra musicisti virtuosi che è arrivata fino al nostro tempo – in un ideale percorso che parte dal repertorio classico di Handel e Scarlatti, Moz ...giornaledellamusica

Neil Wagner retires ahead of NZ vs AUS: Cricket has seen nastier pacers but rarely anyone with more heart: No one is as accurate as him. It all began with Allan Donald. Neil Wagner was 12 and living in motherland South Africa when he saw one of the greatest Duels between a fast bowler and a batsman: Allan ...indianexpress

What Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Taught Me About Infertility: Coverage of the tour played on repeat on morning television in the fertility centre. I tried not to be bitter' ...msn

The Theater: New Musical in Manhattan, Dec. 15, 1941: Sunny River (book & lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II; music by Sigmund Romberg; produced by Max Gordon) attempts to revive big-scale, full-throated operetta without ...time