Musical Duels. Dal 10 marzo (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Dal 10 marzo al 24 marzo, all’interno del Pontedera Music Festival organizzato dall’Accademia Musicale Pontedera e dalla Fondazione Piaggio, vanno in scena tre appuntamenti del progetto "Musical Duels", rientrato tra le 108 selezionate su 1909 candidature pervenute dal bando “Per chi crea” 2023, promosso dal Ministero della Cultura e gestito dalla Siae, sezione Live e promozione nazionale e internazionale. L’idea del progetto nasce dall’esigenza di offrire modalità innovative e il più possibile interattive di fruizione dei concerti. Questo format, infatti, ha come caratteristica peculiare quella di richiedere un’esplicita partecipazione del pubblico, che sarà chiamato ad esprimere la propria preferenza sulle esecuzioni dei due musicisti che si “sfideranno”, di volta in volta. I tre appuntamenti in ...
